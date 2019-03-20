|
PAULINE, SC- Ann Sims Dennis, 80, wife of David G. Dennis, died Monday, March 18, 2019.
Born November 2, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC, Ann was a daughter of the late Nathan A. Sims and Harriet Cecil Sims Chesney.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her children, Katie Dennis Oliver and her husband, Tommy; David Dennis, Jr. and his wife, Katherine; and Hallie Dennis Hurst and her husband, Chip; her grandchildren, Nathan Oliver (Tracey), Abbie Oliver Tolley (Nick), Rachel Oliver Halsey (John), Elizabeth Oliver Gu (Vincent), Andrew Oliver, Sarah Katherine Oliver, Laura-Sims Dennis Jackman (Rob), David Dennis, III (Ashley), James Dennis, Nathan Dennis, Kirby Dennis, Katie-Kay Dennis, Conrad Hurst, IV, Harriet Ann Hurst, Katherine Hurst, and Mary Mac Hurst; and nine great-grandchildren; and her brother in-law, Rick Edwards; her nephew, Richard Edwards, Jr, (Jessica); her niece, Harriet Edwards Mills (Patrick), and their children.
Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Abbie Sims Edwards.
Ann and David were founding members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was an Elder and a recipient of the Presbyterian Women's Lifetime Membership Award. Ann was a long-time board member, and former Chair, of the Spartanburg Humane Society.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22nd, 4:00PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
A reception will follow at the home of Hallie and Chip Hurst.
In remembrance of Ann, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
