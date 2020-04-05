|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC– Ann Jacob Toms, 96, died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Ann was born on December 4, 1923 in Jackson, Mississippi to Helen and Charles Jacob. She grew up in Decatur, Georgia and graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1944. In 1945, Ann moved to New York City to work for Barnard College. Later, Ann traveled to London, England where a young Englishman spotted Ann ascending the stairs at her boarding house. He said to the landlady, "I must meet the woman who belongs to those legs!" Ann soon married this Englishman, Kenneth Bowring Martin Toms (Sam) and lived in England until Sam's death in 2002. Thereafter, she moved to Tryon, NC to be closer to her family and in 2014 moved to Eden Terrace in Spartanburg, SC.
Ann leaves behind a legacy of exploration and love of traveling the world. Ann and Sam traveled extensively to many exotic places and often shared these trips with their numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was known for her sharp intellect and wit and expected her visitors to match her cleverness.
Ann is survived by her sister, Irene Jacob Sturgis of Jacksonville, FL; and predeceased by her sisters, Carol Jacob Dunn of Spartanburg, SC and Jane Jacob Thomas of Atlanta, Ga.
In addition to her sister, Ann is survived by nine nieces and nephews, Mary Helen Dunn Wade and husband, Gregg, of Spartanburg, SC; Charles Dunn and wife, Laura, of Springfield, Missouri; Carol Ann Dunn Anderson and husband, Steve, of Ovando, MT; Rad Sturgis and wife, Kathy, of Fort Myers, FL; Julianne Stratmann and husband, Chuck, of Jacksonville, FL; James Sturgis and wife, Bonnie, of Wellington, FL; Smiley Sturgis and wife, Karen, of St Augustine, FL; Barbara Fatkin and husband, Allen, of Macon, GA; Suzanne Snelling of Atlanta , GA. Ann also has 29 great nieces and nephews who loved her and were part of her life.
The family would like to express its deep appreciation for the love and care of Ann shown by the staff at Eden Terrace, where Ann lived happily for five years, and by her special caregivers, Kristin and Victoria.
A private interment will be held at a later date in Decatur, GA.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020