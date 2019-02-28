|
CROSS ANCHOR- Mrs. Ann Turner Baker, age 80, passed away at the Presbyterian Home on Thursday, February 27, 2019.
Born in York County, she was the daughter of the late Meredith Timms and Pierce Coleman Turner Jr. and the widow of Joseph L. Barker.
Ann was a member of the Cross Anchor-Yarborough United Methodist Church, she loved her church and golf, she was a former Sunday School teacher, a Life-time member of 3 Pines Golf Course, Social Worker at Thornwell, taught in Dalton, GA and was a retired teacher with District Four Schools.
Survivors include a step-son, Joseph "Joey" Baker Jr.; two special nieces, Connie Turner Hyatt and Victoria Woodruff; four great nieces and nephews, Elaina Hyatt, Jamison Hyatt, Lauren Woodruff, Andrew Woodruff; two great great nephews, Hyatt Southern and James Lawson Hyatt; one step- grandchild and three step-great grandchildren and a special caregiver, Debbie Frey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Sam T. Turner and Pierce Coleman "C" Turner III and a nephew, David Turner.
The family will receive friends at Cross Anchor-Yarborough United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 03, 2019 from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the funeral service at 3:00 O'clock, officiated by Pastor Brian Humphries and Pastor Brian Williams.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Cross Anchor-Yarborough United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4, Cross Anchor, S.C. 29331
The family is at their respective homes.
