FOREST CITY, NC- Anna Kimbrell Byers, age 76 of Forest City died Friday, May 24 in the Holly Springs Senior Citizens Home.
Born April 20, 1943 in Rutherford County, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Atchley Kimbrell. Annie, as she was known to her family and friends, was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, was a ceramics instructor at Isothermal Community College and also worked ten plus years at Crellin Plastics. Her hobbies included puzzles, attending auctions, flea markets and yard sales, and taking care of her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Eugene Byers in 2014, a brother, Clint Kimbrell, and a grandson, Charlie Upton.
Surviving are her son, Terry Byers and wife, Susan of Forest City; a daughter, Beverly Byers of Forest City; a sister, Carolyn Dorton of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Randy Upton, Jr. and Summer Byers; a great grandson, Trey Upton; a niece, Kim Huffman and husband Chris of Columbia, SC.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with the Reverend Bob Philbeck officiating. Burial will follow in the Eternal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Springs Senior Citizens Home, 1881 Big Island Road, Rutherfordton, North Carolina 28139, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043 or Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 397 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Forest City, NC 28043.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2019