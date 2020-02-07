|
|
CAMPOBELLO- Anna Louise McMakin Brown, 97, widow of James Berry Brown, passed away on February 6, 2020 at her home.
Born on December 21, 1922 in Spartanburg County, to the late B.W. and Eva Turner McMakin, she received her GED and CNA from Isothermal Community College in Tryon, NC, and worked as a private practice nursing assistant prior to her retirement. She was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Surviving are two sons, David Brown of Campobello and Joe Brown (Sue) of Greer; one daughter, Linda B. Ford (Jerry) of Campobello; two sisters, Leegeenee Eubanks of Spartanburg and Myrtle Smith of Campobello; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Brown was predeceased by three brothers, W.J. McMakin, Fulmer McMakin and Ray McMakin; one sister, Ruth M. McCarter; paternal grandparents James Edward and Fannie Louise Griffin McMakin, and maternal grandparents, Elford and Hoseanna Pittman Turner.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Little Mountain Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jim McMakin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
The families are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc. Greer, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020