|
|
GREENSBORO, NC - Mrs. Anna Luree Mills Spencer, 82, peacefully entered rest on Tuesday,
April 23, 2019.
A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Mrs. Anna Luree Mills Spencer will be held AT 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Foster Grove Baptist Church, 899 Foster Grove Road, Chesnee, SC.
The Reverend Horace Wilson and the Reverend C. Bradley Hunt, II will officiate. Mrs. Spencer will lie in state at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019