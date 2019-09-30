|
Mrs. Anna M. Sottile Sunzeri, age 99 of Boiling Springs, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00pm – 6:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral service will be held at 6:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Father Ryan Eric Dela Pena to officiate. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fredonia, NY.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 30, 2019