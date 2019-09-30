Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Anna M. (Sottile) Sunzeri Obituary
Mrs. Anna M. Sottile Sunzeri, age 99 of Boiling Springs, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00pm – 6:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral service will be held at 6:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Father Ryan Eric Dela Pena to officiate. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fredonia, NY.
E-Condolences may be sent online to http://www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the family of Anna M. Sunzeri.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
