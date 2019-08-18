|
|
WELLFORD- Anna Marie Dowis, 63, passed away August 16, 2019.
Ms. Dowis was a native of Duncan, SC, and was the daughter of James Ray Dowis of Duncan and the late Thelma Abercrombie Dowis, a retired Spartanburg County District 7 School Teacher and an active member of Duncan First Baptist Church where she was a member of the DFB Celebration Choir.
She loved the Lord Jesus and she traveled many parts of the world doing missionary work.
Surviving in addition to her father are one sister, Kim Dowis Hautamaki (Gary) of Duncan; one nephew, Daniel Hautamaki (Katie); one niece, Emily Hindman (Patrick); and great-nephew and nieces, Sam, Annie and Nora Hautamaki.
She was also predeceased by one brother, Jimmy Dowis.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Duncan First Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow and Rev. Ken Hall. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Her first cousins will serve as active pallbearers.
The Agape Sunday School Class of Duncan First Baptist Church will serve as honorary escort.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday at Duncan First Baptist Church prior to the service.
The family is at the home of the sister, Kim Hautamaki, 105 Holly Drive, Duncan, SC 29334.
Memorials may be made to Duncan First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 103 East Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019