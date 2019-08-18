Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Duncan First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Duncan First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Dowis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Dowis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie Dowis Obituary
WELLFORD- Anna Marie Dowis, 63, passed away August 16, 2019.
Ms. Dowis was a native of Duncan, SC, and was the daughter of James Ray Dowis of Duncan and the late Thelma Abercrombie Dowis, a retired Spartanburg County District 7 School Teacher and an active member of Duncan First Baptist Church where she was a member of the DFB Celebration Choir.
She loved the Lord Jesus and she traveled many parts of the world doing missionary work.
Surviving in addition to her father are one sister, Kim Dowis Hautamaki (Gary) of Duncan; one nephew, Daniel Hautamaki (Katie); one niece, Emily Hindman (Patrick); and great-nephew and nieces, Sam, Annie and Nora Hautamaki.
She was also predeceased by one brother, Jimmy Dowis.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Duncan First Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow and Rev. Ken Hall. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Her first cousins will serve as active pallbearers.
The Agape Sunday School Class of Duncan First Baptist Church will serve as honorary escort.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday at Duncan First Baptist Church prior to the service.
The family is at the home of the sister, Kim Hautamaki, 105 Holly Drive, Duncan, SC 29334.
Memorials may be made to Duncan First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 103 East Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now