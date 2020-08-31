1/1
Anna Marie Mills
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN, SC- Anna Marie Mills, 60, of 6 Littlefield Street, Inman, SC, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Anna was born in Johnson City, TN on June 11, 1960, a daughter of Sylvia (Holtzclaw) Curtis, of Wellford and the late John Ferguson.
She was the wife of Bruce Mills, a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband and mother, Anna is survived by two daughters, Miranda Sanders, of Wellford, SC; Cierra Green, of Inman, SC; two sons Brandon Mills (Nadene), of Forest City, NC; Tommy Mills (Meredith), of Wellford, SC; a sister, Lisa Green, of Wellford, SC, and two grandchildren, Trinity and Olivia Mills
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 31st at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1st at Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Campobello, SC with Rev Sean Fortner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 500 Taylor St., Suite 101 Columbia, SC 29201-3000.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved