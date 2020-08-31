INMAN, SC- Anna Marie Mills, 60, of 6 Littlefield Street, Inman, SC, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Anna was born in Johnson City, TN on June 11, 1960, a daughter of Sylvia (Holtzclaw) Curtis, of Wellford and the late John Ferguson.
She was the wife of Bruce Mills, a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband and mother, Anna is survived by two daughters, Miranda Sanders, of Wellford, SC; Cierra Green, of Inman, SC; two sons Brandon Mills (Nadene), of Forest City, NC; Tommy Mills (Meredith), of Wellford, SC; a sister, Lisa Green, of Wellford, SC, and two grandchildren, Trinity and Olivia Mills
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 31st at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1st at Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Campobello, SC with Rev Sean Fortner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 500 Taylor St., Suite 101 Columbia, SC 29201-3000.
