|
|
Anna Marion Llora, 100, of Woodruff passed away on March 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Llora.
She is survived by one son Dennis Llora and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons Robert and George Llora.
Memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Woodruff Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 4334 Walnut Grove Rd. Roebuck, SC 29376.
Special thanks to all who provided her with great care.
JK Yarborough Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019