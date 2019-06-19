|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Anne Sparks Cheney, 83, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald Richard Cheney, Jr. She is survived by her children, Ross Cheney Groover (Mike), Catherine Cheney Burton (Bill), Donald Richard Cheney, III (Annette), Mary Cheney Stokes (Doug) and David Wallace Cheney (Crystal); 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late George Bryant and Louise Ross Sparks. She was predeceased by her brother, George Bryant Sparks, Jr. Mrs. Cheney was most recently a resident of White Oak Estates.
Mrs. Cheney was a graduate of Limestone College and received her Masters of Education from Converse College. A dedicated English teacher, she spent 34 years teaching at The Spartanburg Day School.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:45 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Neal Woods. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 626 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Spartanburg Day School Endowment Fund, 1701 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019