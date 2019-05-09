Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
home of Chris Cantrell
725 Robinson Road
Greer, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Jeanine (Jones) Cantrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Jeanine (Jones) Cantrell Obituary
MAYO- Anne Jeanine Jones Cantrell, 57, of Mayo passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Dothan, AL., she was the daughter of Dorothy Ann Wedel Collier and the late Emmett Hilton Jones. She was employed at Allied Crawford Steel and was in the steel business for 25 years. She was a member of The Blue Star Mothers and was of the Wesleyan faith.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Chris Cantrell of Greer and Kevin (Anna) Cantrell of Lyman; one brother, Rusty Jones of AL; one sister, Mary McLemore of Mayo; and one grandchild, Ellie Cantrell.
A drop-in will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the home of Chris Cantrell, 725 Robinson Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Flowers are accepted and should be sent to the above address.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now