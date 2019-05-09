|
MAYO- Anne Jeanine Jones Cantrell, 57, of Mayo passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Dothan, AL., she was the daughter of Dorothy Ann Wedel Collier and the late Emmett Hilton Jones. She was employed at Allied Crawford Steel and was in the steel business for 25 years. She was a member of The Blue Star Mothers and was of the Wesleyan faith.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Chris Cantrell of Greer and Kevin (Anna) Cantrell of Lyman; one brother, Rusty Jones of AL; one sister, Mary McLemore of Mayo; and one grandchild, Ellie Cantrell.
A drop-in will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the home of Chris Cantrell, 725 Robinson Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Flowers are accepted and should be sent to the above address.
