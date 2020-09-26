1/1
Annette (Simpson) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Annette Simpson Smith, 93, of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Summit Hills Assisted Living. Born September 6, 1927 in Chatham, VA, she was the daughter of the late Hunter Joel and Ozemba Sabra Riddle and wife of the late Frank Wesley Smith.
A graduate of James Madison University, Mrs. Smith was a teacher, Real Estate agent, Master Gardener, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Advent, the church was at the center of her life. She worked with Mobile Meals Service, was a great cook, loved entertaining and hated blue jeans-especially when her children and grandchildren showed up to holiday dinners wearing them.
Survivors include her sons, Creighton Smith of Annandale, VA, and Brandt Smith (Tina) of Newberry, SC and daughter, Lisa Thompson (Sam) of Stockton, NJ; five grandchildren, Mason Smith, Mia Thompson, Sheppard Thompson and Gail Thompson and Bradley Graves, and great-granddaughter, Allie Graves.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. J. Edward Morris and The Rev. Paula R. Griffin. Mask and social distancing are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved