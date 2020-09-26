SPARTANBURG, SC- Annette Simpson Smith, 93, of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Summit Hills Assisted Living. Born September 6, 1927 in Chatham, VA, she was the daughter of the late Hunter Joel and Ozemba Sabra Riddle and wife of the late Frank Wesley Smith.
A graduate of James Madison University, Mrs. Smith was a teacher, Real Estate agent, Master Gardener, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Advent, the church was at the center of her life. She worked with Mobile Meals Service, was a great cook, loved entertaining and hated blue jeans-especially when her children and grandchildren showed up to holiday dinners wearing them.
Survivors include her sons, Creighton Smith of Annandale, VA, and Brandt Smith (Tina) of Newberry, SC and daughter, Lisa Thompson (Sam) of Stockton, NJ; five grandchildren, Mason Smith, Mia Thompson, Sheppard Thompson and Gail Thompson and Bradley Graves, and great-granddaughter, Allie Graves.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. J. Edward Morris and The Rev. Paula R. Griffin. Mask and social distancing are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel