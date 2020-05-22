Home

John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Annette (McIntyre) Williams


1958 - 2020
Annette (McIntyre) Williams Obituary
Annette Williams was born on September 24, 1958. She entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2020.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her husband, Lonnie Williams, Sr.; her son, Travis Williams; her nine grandchildren; two stepchildren, Lonnie Williams, Jr. (Nichole) and Aundrea Williams (Patricia); and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and loving friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Annette Williams will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2020
