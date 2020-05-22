|
Annette Williams was born on September 24, 1958. She entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2020.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her husband, Lonnie Williams, Sr.; her son, Travis Williams; her nine grandchildren; two stepchildren, Lonnie Williams, Jr. (Nichole) and Aundrea Williams (Patricia); and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and loving friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Annette Williams will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2020