Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Annie (Kimbrell) Akins Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS- Annie Kimbrell Akins, 75, of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Carolina Foothills Hospice Home. She was the widow of Joe Albert Akins.
Mrs. Akins was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Nole and Allie Hall Kimbrell.
She was retired from Mack Molding and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Millwood of Campobello; granddaughter and husband, Stephanie and Lloyd Dean "Boots" Burgess; two great-granddaughters, Kennedy Daniels and Allee Burgess. She was predeceased by a son, Ronnie Akins and two brothers, Ryan and Venson Kimbrell.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel officiated by Dr. David Lancaster.
Interment will be in Boiling Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Kimbrell, Lloyd Dean Burgess, David McKelvey, Tommy Nodine, Wayne Peeler and Derek Peeler.
The family will be at 452 Cobblestone Drive, Inman, SC.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
