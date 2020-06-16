Annie Boyce Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie Boyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Annie Boyce Edwards, 105, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Boyce and Sarah Gene Boyce.
Mrs. Edwards was predeceased by her husband, Henry Edwards; her only son, Joseph Lewis Edwards; four sisters, Elnora Boyce, Mary Boyce, Laura McCant, and Leila Dantzler; two brothers, William Boyce and Maurice Boyce, Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Ann Edwards.
A Celebration of the Life of Annie Boyce Edwards will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside at First Baptist Church, 200 Charity Drive, Spartanburg, SC
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. WOODWARD Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved