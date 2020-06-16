SPARTANBURG, SC- Annie Boyce Edwards, 105, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Boyce and Sarah Gene Boyce.

Mrs. Edwards was predeceased by her husband, Henry Edwards; her only son, Joseph Lewis Edwards; four sisters, Elnora Boyce, Mary Boyce, Laura McCant, and Leila Dantzler; two brothers, William Boyce and Maurice Boyce, Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Ann Edwards.

A Celebration of the Life of Annie Boyce Edwards will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside at First Baptist Church, 200 Charity Drive, Spartanburg, SC

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home



