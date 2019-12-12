|
|
Ms. Annie E. Simmons Brown entered into eternal rest on December 9, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. Born February 14, 1957, she was a native of Spartanburg County to the late Frank and Willie Mae Simmons.
She was preceded in death by: two sisters, Alezine (George) Lillie and Betty Jean Burnside.
She leaves to cherish fond memories to: her three sons, Mr. Corrie (Andria) Simmons of Spartanburg, SC and Robert Simmons and Derrick Simmons both of the home; her two stepsons, Mr. Harold C. Murphy, Jr. and Ronnie T. (Latoia) Martin; her three stepdaughters, Monica (Warren) Griffin, Melissa (Nathaniel) Jones and Tabitha Murphy; her five grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; her three brothers, George (Mae) Washington Burnside, Freddie (Deb) Burnside and Frank Brown all of Spartanburg, SC; her sister, Ms. Emma Brown; her four aunts, Elizabeth (James) Stewart, Lillian (Leroy) Gist, Christine (Thomas) Gentry all of Spartanburg, SC and Carrie (Thurman) Clemmons of Lexington, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Annie Elizabeth Simmons Brown will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Worship Center, 945 Canaan Rd., Roebuck, SC. Apostle Sharome L. Gentry will officiate. Burial will be in the Stephen Grove A. M. E. Zion Church Cemetery, 440 Stephen Grove Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
The family is at 107A Edgefield Cir. (Duncan Park), Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019