Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Worship Center
945 Canaan Rd.
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie E. (Simmons) Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie E. (Simmons) Brown Obituary
Ms. Annie E. Simmons Brown entered into eternal rest on December 9, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. Born February 14, 1957, she was a native of Spartanburg County to the late Frank and Willie Mae Simmons.
She was preceded in death by: two sisters, Alezine (George) Lillie and Betty Jean Burnside.
She leaves to cherish fond memories to: her three sons, Mr. Corrie (Andria) Simmons of Spartanburg, SC and Robert Simmons and Derrick Simmons both of the home; her two stepsons, Mr. Harold C. Murphy, Jr. and Ronnie T. (Latoia) Martin; her three stepdaughters, Monica (Warren) Griffin, Melissa (Nathaniel) Jones and Tabitha Murphy; her five grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; her three brothers, George (Mae) Washington Burnside, Freddie (Deb) Burnside and Frank Brown all of Spartanburg, SC; her sister, Ms. Emma Brown; her four aunts, Elizabeth (James) Stewart, Lillian (Leroy) Gist, Christine (Thomas) Gentry all of Spartanburg, SC and Carrie (Thurman) Clemmons of Lexington, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Annie Elizabeth Simmons Brown will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Worship Center, 945 Canaan Rd., Roebuck, SC. Apostle Sharome L. Gentry will officiate. Burial will be in the Stephen Grove A. M. E. Zion Church Cemetery, 440 Stephen Grove Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
The family is at 107A Edgefield Cir. (Duncan Park), Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -