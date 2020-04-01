|
Annie Faye Quinn, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, at Rosecrest in Inman, SC. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Conway T. Quinn. Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Gladys "Jackie" Rollins Coley and the late William Starling Phillips.
Surviving is a daughter, Tammy McCallister (Jeffrey) of Cowpens; sister, Cozette Smith of Spartanburg; granddaughters Brandi Huckaby (Chris) of Spartanburg, and Katie McCallister of Cowpens; great-grandchildren Oliver Huckaby, Lucy Huckaby, and Jonah Carroll. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Jane; brothers Joseph Phillips, Dewitt Phillips, Tommy Phillips, and Roger Phillips, as well as sisters Sue Millwood, and Lola Mae Phillips.
Due to the current global situation, and to keep her friends and family safe, there will be a private graveside service for the immediate family only. The family will not be receiving friends but would like for everyone to remember her in their own way. Maybe her smile, her jokes, or her generosity will make you smile when you think of her. Have a bowl of ice cream in her honor, it was her favorite treat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303.
