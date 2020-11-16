1/
Annie Geneva Cantrell
1946 - 2020
COWPENS, SC- Annie Geneva Cantrell, 73, of 322 Oglesby Lane, Cowpens passed away Sunday, November 15th.
Born in Spartanburg on November 23, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Addie Irene Schultz Brown and Arthur Leroy Brown and was the wife of Maxie Dwight Cantrell of the home.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a daughter, Cindy Caruso (Paul) of Roebuck, two sisters, Sue Taylor of Goodyear, AZ, Peggy Alexander of Inman, two brothers, Michael Brown (Cindy) of Columbia, Jeffrey Brown of Inman, two grandchildren, Zachary Dwight Cantrell of Greenville, Melissa Cantrell Marr of PA., and one great grandchild, Kendall Marr.
Family services will be private.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
