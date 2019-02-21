|
|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Annie Gennievie Green Humphries, 83, of 1775 Prison Camp Road, Campobello, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Annie was born in Hickory Grove, NC on July 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Ethel Ellen (Davis) Green and Herman Audason Green. She was the widow of John Earl Humphries, retired from Petit Textiles and was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church.
Annie is survived by a daughter, Sonya Pleasant (Dr Terry Pleasant), of Campobello; a son, Barry Humphries (Joyce), of Campobello, a brother, Charles Green, of Forest City, NC, three grandchildren, Chris Humphries (Brandie), Craig Humphries (Meagan), Ana Alicia Pleasant-Lee, six great grandchildren, Gavin Humphries, Graydon Humphries, Lorelai Lee, Brenlie Humphries, John Luc Lee and Layla Humphries.
The family is at their respective home and will receive friends Friday, February 22nd from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 22nd at the Seawright Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
