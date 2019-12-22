|
DUNCAN- Anne Lindsey Greenway, 83, widow of Horace Watson Greenway, passed away on December 20, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late John Homer and Willie Mae Morgan Lindsey, she was a retired employee of Springs Industries after 42 years of service and a member of Duncan United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two brothers, Johnny Lindsey and Eddie Lindsey both of Tuxedo, NC and one sister, Nyoka Harris of Zirconia, NC.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Brent Dehlbom and Rev. Richard Lewis. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Honorary escort will be the Good Samaritan Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Duncan United Methodist Church, 139 West Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019