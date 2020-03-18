|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Annie L. "Pat" Goode Roberts, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Jason and Lindsay Amos and Kelly Carpenter.
A graveside service was held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to a .
