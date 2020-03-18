Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451

Annie L. "Pat" (Goode) Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie L. "Pat" (Goode) Roberts Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Annie L. "Pat" Goode Roberts, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Jason and Lindsay Amos and Kelly Carpenter.
A graveside service was held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -