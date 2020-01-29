Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fingerville First Baptist Church
4794 SC-11
Inman, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Fingerville First Baptist Church
4794 SC-11
Inman, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Bullman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Laura (Ruppe) Bullman


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Laura (Ruppe) Bullman Obituary
INMAN, SC- Annie Laura Ruppe Bullman, 73, of Inman, SC died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center Mary Black Campus. Born January 16, 1947 in Polk County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Houston Ruppe and Bertie Painter Ruppe.
Mrs. Bullman was a retired textile employee with the John H. Montgomery Plant in Chesnee, SC. She was a wonderful seamstress and loved to bake banana bread. Mrs. Bullman was a member of Fingerville First Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and choir member.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Claudie Gene Bullman; children, Melody Harris (Wendell) and Barry Bullman all of Fingerville, SC; granddaughter, Kendell Laura Looney (Cory) of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Cleo Roddy of Columbus, NC and brothers, Malcolm Ruppe (Mildred) of Landrum, SC and Alfred Ruppe (Elaine) of Rutherford, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Leo Ruppe.
Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fingerville First Baptist Church, 4794 SC-11, Inman, SC 29349, with services following at 3:00 PM in the sanctuary, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fingerville First Baptist Church, PO Box 69, Fingerville, SC 29338.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Melody Harris.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -