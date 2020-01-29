|
|
INMAN, SC- Annie Laura Ruppe Bullman, 73, of Inman, SC died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center Mary Black Campus. Born January 16, 1947 in Polk County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Houston Ruppe and Bertie Painter Ruppe.
Mrs. Bullman was a retired textile employee with the John H. Montgomery Plant in Chesnee, SC. She was a wonderful seamstress and loved to bake banana bread. Mrs. Bullman was a member of Fingerville First Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and choir member.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Claudie Gene Bullman; children, Melody Harris (Wendell) and Barry Bullman all of Fingerville, SC; granddaughter, Kendell Laura Looney (Cory) of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Cleo Roddy of Columbus, NC and brothers, Malcolm Ruppe (Mildred) of Landrum, SC and Alfred Ruppe (Elaine) of Rutherford, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Leo Ruppe.
Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fingerville First Baptist Church, 4794 SC-11, Inman, SC 29349, with services following at 3:00 PM in the sanctuary, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fingerville First Baptist Church, PO Box 69, Fingerville, SC 29338.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Melody Harris.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020