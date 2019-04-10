Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
New Trinity Baptist Church
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
at the home of her nephew
533 Willow Bank Landing
Moore, SC
View Map
Annie Lee Gist


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Lee Gist Obituary
Funeral services for Annie Lee Gist of Wellford will be held 2 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at New Trinity Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. Avant Gist Sr. and Fannie Moore Gist. She is survived by four brothers, Rev. Israel (Cynthia) Gist, Rommie Gist, Avant Gist Jr., and Javant (Penny) Gist; and one sister, Laura Gist Cates. The family will receive friends at the home of her nephew, Romeo (Ola) Pearson,533 Willow Bank Landing, Moore, SC.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
