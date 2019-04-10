|
|
Funeral services for Annie Lee Gist of Wellford will be held 2 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at New Trinity Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. Avant Gist Sr. and Fannie Moore Gist. She is survived by four brothers, Rev. Israel (Cynthia) Gist, Rommie Gist, Avant Gist Jr., and Javant (Penny) Gist; and one sister, Laura Gist Cates. The family will receive friends at the home of her nephew, Romeo (Ola) Pearson,533 Willow Bank Landing, Moore, SC.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019