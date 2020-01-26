|
|
Annie Lee Orr of Spartanburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 11, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital. She was born in Laurens County, SC to the late Stewart Chapman Babb and Ruby Nelson Babb.
She and her late husband of 64 years, Buford Blakey "Bill" Orr, dedicated their lives to aviation and the greater community of Spartanburg. Lee and Bill owned and operated Orr Aviation in Spartanburg, SC and Shelby Aviation in Shelby, NC. Lee was also appointed Airport Director for the Shelby Municipal Airport by the City of Shelby, NC.
Unphased by social pressure, Lee obtained her Private Pilot certificate in 1965. She became the first female to become a Certified Flight Instrument Instructor in Spartanburg County and was honored in 1993 by the Spartanburg Business and Professional Women's Club as a First Achiever.
A member of the Ninety-nines' International Organization of Women Pilots for 49 years, Lee was a founding member of the Blue Ridge chapter. She served on the Ninety-nines' Board for 14 years in various capacities: seven years as Secretary, Vice Governor, and Governor of the Southeast Section: and seven years on the International Board of Directors. With more than 50,000 plus hours of flight time, she served as a role model for women in aviation as well as a mentor for countless pilots and colleagues.
A veteran of countless air races, Lee competed in many of the All Women's Transcontinental Air Races, the Air Race Classics and the Powder Puff Derbies. In 1988, she received the Amelia Earhart scholarship. She served as Chief Judge for the National Intercollegiate Flight Competition and served as judge for two World Precision Flight Competitions, with 28 countries competing.
Lee continued to work until her death managing the Flight School Department for Aero II, Inc. Throughout the course of her career, she taught thousands to fly. She was inducted into the South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame in 2001.
Lee was an aviation member of NAFI, AOPA, PPD, ARC, Silver Wings, Women in Aviation, the Ninety-nines, United Flying Octogenarians, Spartanburg Warbirds, Cross Wind Pilots Association, and a lifetime/founding member of the Spartanburg Pilots Association. The FAA named a navigational instrument approach fix to the Spartanburg Downtown Airport in honor of Lee Orr. A longtime member and Elder in the Nazareth Presbyterian Church, Lee taught Sunday School for over 40 years.
Lee is survived by her children, Billi Willauer (Chris) of Spartanburg, SC, Kim Kauer (Kole) of Weaverville, NC, and Babbs Brown of Greenwood, SC; grandchildren, McCay Baker, Hayley Kauer, and Brandon Kauer; and three remaining siblings, Sandra Pitts, W.M. Babb, and Stewart Babb (Mary).
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369, with Pastor Julie Schaff officiating. Visitation immediately following in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Chapter of the 99s, c/o Sarah Solesbee, 8204 Ardmore Spring Circle, Greenville, SC 29615 (Please include phone number on check), or Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
A private internment will be held at a future date in the Columbarium at Nazareth Presbyterian Church.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 26, 2020