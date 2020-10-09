SPARTANBURG, SC- Annie Lou Gist, daughter of the late Myles Edwards and the late Iola Smith McMaham passed October 6, 2020.
Member of Moore's Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving: Thomas (Dorothy) Wilkins of Spartanburg, SC; Ethel (Eugene) Talley, Wayne Wilkins, Lloyd (Kimberly) Wilkins, Theresa Foster, Rev. Wymond Wilkins of Wellford, SC, Rev. Raymond (Robin) Wilkins of Duncan, SC; 26 Grandchildren; 41 Great Grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand.
Mrs. Gist was the last survivor of her immediate family.
Funeral service Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:00PM Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Chapel with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Mask required upon entry.
The Gist family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com