Annie Lou Gist
SPARTANBURG, SC- Annie Lou Gist, daughter of the late Myles Edwards and the late Iola Smith McMaham passed October 6, 2020.
Member of Moore's Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving: Thomas (Dorothy) Wilkins of Spartanburg, SC; Ethel (Eugene) Talley, Wayne Wilkins, Lloyd (Kimberly) Wilkins, Theresa Foster, Rev. Wymond Wilkins of Wellford, SC, Rev. Raymond (Robin) Wilkins of Duncan, SC; 26 Grandchildren; 41 Great Grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand.
Mrs. Gist was the last survivor of her immediate family.
Funeral service Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:00PM Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Chapel with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Mask required upon entry.
The Gist family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
