Annie M. Thomas
Annie Mae Thomas entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2020.
A Celebration of the Life of Annie Mae Thomas will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kingdom New Life Deliverance Church, 323 Sibley St., Una, SC. Burial will be in the St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery, 718 Lukesville Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.
The family is receiving friends and family at the home of her daughter, Georgia Mae Thomas, 437 Sloan St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
