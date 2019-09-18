Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Haggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Pearl Haggins


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Pearl Haggins Obituary
PACOLET, SC- Annie Pearl Haggins, 69, of Pacolet, SC, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home. Born November 28, 1949, in Lumberton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Wilson and Jennie Rose Jones Jacobs. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Alvin B. Littlejohn; children, Debra Locklear (Nicky), Karma Littlejohn, and Percell Haggins (Hank); granddaughter, Nikki Camby (Brian); great-grandchildren, Tamara Locklear and Keith Camby; sisters, Jeannie Jones (Gerald), Wanda Jacobs (Grady), and Deborah Hammonds; and brothers, Jimmy Jacobs (Violet), Donnie Jacobs (Louis), and Roy Jacobs (Lisa). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Mark Jacobs.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, with a memorial service following at 3:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. David Boyter.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Download Now