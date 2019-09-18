|
|
PACOLET, SC- Annie Pearl Haggins, 69, of Pacolet, SC, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home. Born November 28, 1949, in Lumberton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Wilson and Jennie Rose Jones Jacobs. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Alvin B. Littlejohn; children, Debra Locklear (Nicky), Karma Littlejohn, and Percell Haggins (Hank); granddaughter, Nikki Camby (Brian); great-grandchildren, Tamara Locklear and Keith Camby; sisters, Jeannie Jones (Gerald), Wanda Jacobs (Grady), and Deborah Hammonds; and brothers, Jimmy Jacobs (Violet), Donnie Jacobs (Louis), and Roy Jacobs (Lisa). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Mark Jacobs.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, with a memorial service following at 3:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. David Boyter.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019