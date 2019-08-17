Home

Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Inman, SC
Annie Ruth Murriel Obituary
Annie Ruth Murriel passes away peacefully on August 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Murriel Jr; one son, Brian Murriel both of the home; two sisters, Mrs. Virgina Green and Mrs. Florine Mc Dowell both of Inman SC; and one brother, Mr.Eugene (Jackie) Wilkins of Spartanburg SC.
The Service will be held on Monday 19, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, Inman SC. Dr. Richard L. Sadler will officiate, burial will be at the Good Shephard Cemetery, Boiling Spring SC. Family will be receiving friends at the home of her sister, Mrs. Virgina Green at 115 Bethune Street, Inman, SC 29349.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE INMAN, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
