KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC-Annie Ruth Patterson, of 136 Dixon School Road, wife of Robert Lee Patterson, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland, Shelby, NC.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00 -7:00 pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, NC.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the church with burial at the church cemetery. The family is at the home.
Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 9, 2019