SPARTANBURG, SC- Annie Mary Edwards Sellars, 93, went home to be with The Lord on January 29, 2020. She will be remembered for her love of Christ and the love she showed her family. ?Born on November 18, 1926, Mrs. Sellars was the daughter of the late Marvin and Grace Edwards Sr. of Inman, South Carolina. Raised in Inman, Mrs. Sellars spent her childhood days on the family farm with her five brothers and sisters until she married her sweetheart, Harold Sellars, her husband of 65 years. Together they raised two sons.
Mrs. Sellars retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She had a strong work ethic and was proud to be awarded Employee of the Year during her tenure. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior and took great pride in her family. She enjoyed going to church, being outdoors, walking, birdwatching, and animals, especially her dog Benji.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Harold Sellars (Judy); her grandson, Jeffrey Kenneth Sellars; her granddaughter, Dr. Jill Sellars Morris (Chris); great-grandchildren, Gracen and Reagan Morris, Savannah Griffith (Phillip); one great-great granddaughter, Magnolia June Griffith; two sisters, Gladys Brooks and Bess Mallory; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, Jerry Horace Sellars, as well as three siblings. ?Mrs. Sellars was of the Baptist faith and a former Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church, where she and her husband were part of the founding group.
A private funeral service will be officiated by Reverends Gary Hensley, Rob Gouge, and Jimmy Cooke. Burial will be at Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Mobile Meals or Foothills Humane Society.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 2, 2020