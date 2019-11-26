|
|
LANDRUM- Annie Wright Alexander, 87, of Landrum passed away on November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Foster and Cora Edwards Wright and wife of the late Charles William Alexander.
She was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and retired from Bommer.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Brian Alexander (Lynn) of Spartanburg and Nelson Jerome Alexander (Fawn) of Landrum; two sisters Mary Ruth Upton and Juanita Geddes; four grandchildren, Leigh Johnston, Mark Alexander, Wesley Alexander and Landon Alexander; and three great grandchildren Daphne Johnston, Eric Johnston and Caroline Grace Alexander.
The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Ingleside Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 at the church conducted by Rev. Shane Ezell.
Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made Ingleside Baptist Church, 19000 Asheville Hwy, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home of Nelson Alexander.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2019