Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Ingleside Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ingleside Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie W. Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie W. Alexander Obituary
LANDRUM- Annie Wright Alexander, 87, of Landrum passed away on November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Foster and Cora Edwards Wright and wife of the late Charles William Alexander.
She was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and retired from Bommer.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Brian Alexander (Lynn) of Spartanburg and Nelson Jerome Alexander (Fawn) of Landrum; two sisters Mary Ruth Upton and Juanita Geddes; four grandchildren, Leigh Johnston, Mark Alexander, Wesley Alexander and Landon Alexander; and three great grandchildren Daphne Johnston, Eric Johnston and Caroline Grace Alexander.
The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Ingleside Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 at the church conducted by Rev. Shane Ezell.
Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made Ingleside Baptist Church, 19000 Asheville Hwy, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home of Nelson Alexander.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -