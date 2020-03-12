|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Anthony Bryan Kirby, 46, of Duncan, SC, passed into Heaven on Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a long illness with MS. Born April 23, 1973, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Monty M. and Mary Ann Powell Kirby of Duncan, SC.
Anthony was a Child of God and was active with Oak Grove Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist of Duncan, SC. As a member of Duncan First Baptist Church, he traveled to Puerto Rico on a missionary trip to help rebuild a church as well as many other mission trips.
He attended James F. Byrnes High School and played on the Varsity football team as a freshman. He was also on the golf team and basketball team. Anthony was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and attended UGA Sports Camp with Coach Vince Dooley. He was chosen to attend Wofford College as a Wofford Scholar and he also attended Spartanburg Methodist College. His art traveled with The Governor's Arts Program and he was published in several anthologies.
Anthony was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a Life Scout, inducted into the Order of the Arrow, as well as a counselor at Camp Bob Hardin.
Anthony enjoyed taking care of customers at Monty Kirby State Farm Agency. He also loved to fly-fish with his Dad and Mother.
His always positive and "Thumbs Up" attitude helped his health after being diagnosed with MS in 2005.
In addition to his parents, left to enjoy the memories of his life and his loving nature are his sister and brother-in-law, Autumne Kirby Relich and Mark Relich, beloved and cherished niece and nephews: Christina, Nicholas, Curtis, and Marc-Andrew Relich, all of Richmond, KY. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Pantha and Buffard Powell and Sue and Curtis Kirby; and aunt and uncle, Libby and Ronnie Powell.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a funeral service honoring his life following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Sam Coates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 9801 Southern Pines Blvd. Suite 1, Charlotte, NC 28273.
The family would like to express gratitude to Spartanburg Medical Center 4th Floor West staff for their caregiving.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020