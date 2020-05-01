|
|
Anthony J. Poole, 52, of 282 Old River Road, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Regenia Poole and the son of Hazel Thompson. Mr. Poole was employed for many years with Siemens Industry, Inc of Spartanburg.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his loving and devoted wife, Regenia Poole of the home, three daughters Casonya Jackson and Essence Poole both of Spartanburg, SC, Carmen Redfearn of Sandy Springs, GA, two sons James Redfearn of Spartanburg, SC and Deangelo Walker of Sandy Springs, GA, his mother Hazel Thompson of Spartanburg, SC, one sister Katrina Drummond of Greer, SC and three brothers Corey Poole of Simpsonville, SC, Sidney Poole of Ft. Worth, TX, and Joey Lee Rice of Union, SC, four grandchildren, Deangelo Walker, Jr, Kyrie Walker, Jaziah Walker and Riyah Boggs and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his mom Hazel Thompson 236 Southern Ave Spartanburg, SC 29303
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2020