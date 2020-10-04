JACKSONVILLE, FL- Anthony James Gattinella, 54, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Frances Crowe Moore and the husband of Michelle Conley Gattinella. He was a veteran of the US Army having served with the 25th Infantry.

Survivors also include two sons, Dustin O'Dell Bogan and Curtis James Gattinella; a daughter, Kristen Elizabeth McCloud; a brother, Donald Steven Moore; two sisters, Mary Wilson Coates and Tonia Annette Gattinella Calloway; and five grandchildren, Liam, McKenzie, Cam, Karissa and Junior.

The family will receive friends on from 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.

Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store