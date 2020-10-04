1/
Anthony James Gattinella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE, FL- Anthony James Gattinella, 54, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Frances Crowe Moore and the husband of Michelle Conley Gattinella. He was a veteran of the US Army having served with the 25th Infantry.
Survivors also include two sons, Dustin O'Dell Bogan and Curtis James Gattinella; a daughter, Kristen Elizabeth McCloud; a brother, Donald Steven Moore; two sisters, Mary Wilson Coates and Tonia Annette Gattinella Calloway; and five grandchildren, Liam, McKenzie, Cam, Karissa and Junior.
The family will receive friends on from 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved