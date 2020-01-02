|
|
Mr. Anthony L. Dillard of 130 Carolina Ave. Spartanburg entered into eternal rest on Friday, December, 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Samuel Dillard Jr. and the late Dorris L. Dillard. Mr. Dillard was a member of the United House of Prayer.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are two daughters: Michelle Dillard, and Nicole Harper, both of Spartanburg, SC; one son, Anthony Lyles of Charlotte, NC; three sisters, Angela and Tina Dillard of VA, Lisa McKnight of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, Timothy Dillard of Buffalo, NY, Clayton and Kenneth Dillard of Newport News, VA.; seven grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Michelle Dillard, 438 Highland Ave, Spartanburg, SC.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020