April Michelle Means, 43, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, April was the daughter of the late Michael Means and Gwendolyn Means and she was preceded by one grandchild.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her mother, Gwendolyn Means of Spartanburg, SC; one son, Ravis Cash of Tennessee; two sisters, Darlene Means and Lisa Kennedy both of Spartanburg, SC; one grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her mother, Gwendolyn Means, 503 California Blvd., Spartanburg, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019