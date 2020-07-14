1/1
Archer William "Bill" Cook Jr.
SPARTANBURG, SC- Archer William "Bill" Cook Jr., 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 10, 1937, in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Archer William Cook and Naamah Dickinson Cook and husband of 60 years to the late Georgeann Miller Cook.
A graduate of Virginia Tech, Mr. Cook was vice president at Metromont Materials retiring in 2000 after 35 years of service. He was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church, the Prime Time Sunday School Class, an usher, and a Paul Harris Fellow with the Spartanburg Rotary Club.
Survivors include his children, Beth Wolfe (John) of Spartanburg, SC and A. William "Bill" Cook III (Jennifer) of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Jay Wolfe (Annie), Robert Wolfe, Virginia Cook, and William "Will" Cook; and great-granddaughter, Evie Wolfe. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Jane Miller.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. John L. Warren Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
