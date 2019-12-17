Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Arlene (Foutz) Hames

Arlene (Foutz) Hames Obituary
CHESNEE- Arlene Foutz Hames, 86, of Chesnee passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Rowan County, NC, she was the wife of the late Ted R. Hames and daughter of the late Burl and Cora Ritchie Foutz. She retired from Community Cash and was a member of Chesnee United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Angie Scruggs (Michael); one brother, Norman Foutz; one sister, Faynell McDuffie; and two granddaughters, Ali and Paige Scruggs. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December18, 2019 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends after at the cemetery after the service.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to , 332 N. Lauderdale St., Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will be at her daughter's residence.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -