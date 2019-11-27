|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Arlene Jean Anderson Hicks, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home. Born June 15, 1936, in Lee County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Zettie Lee Anderson and widow of Jimmy William Hicks Sr.
Mrs. Hicks loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She retired from Phillips Fibers after 40 years of service.
Surviving are her son, Jimmy Hicks of the home; Cheryl Berkesch (Tim) of Decatur, GA, JoAnn Ridgeway (Eric) and Susie Williams, all of Spartanburg, SC; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Myrtle Williams of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at the home of Arlene Hicks.
A special thanks is expressed to Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their excellent care.
