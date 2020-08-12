BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Arlene Fill Rainey, 75, of 3711 Clark Road Apt. 203 Boiling Springs, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Mr. John Fill and Helen Augustinovich Fill and was the loving wife of 44 years to Mr. Jerry Rainey.
Mrs. Rainey worked with the Columbus Ohio Fire Department in the arson investigation group, Raths' Meat Packaging office in Columbus, Ohio and as a nursing home manager in Chicago, Illinois. She also served on the HOA for Lake Emory in Inman, South Carolina. She and her husband loved their pets, Princess and Quinntessa and the world of Ohio State Buckeye sports.
In addition to her husband Jerry, she is also survived by her brother, Richard Fill; brother, Bob Fill and his wife, Jewell and their children, Mary Christine and Robbie Fill; sister, Mary Ann Gertes and her children, Michelle with her companion Tom Richard, and Ron Gertes and family; nephew, Joe Fill and his wife Gwen and their children, Alexandra and Samantha; nephew, Jerry Fill and his wife Julie; nephews, Mike and Scott Brake; great nephew, Paul and his wife Courtney Bahen.
She was predeceased by her parents along with one sister, Elaine Titus and one nephew, Kenny Titus.
A Celebration of her life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to: American Heart Association
, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC