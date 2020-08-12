1/1
Arlene (Fill) Rainey
1945 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Arlene Fill Rainey, 75, of 3711 Clark Road Apt. 203 Boiling Springs, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Mr. John Fill and Helen Augustinovich Fill and was the loving wife of 44 years to Mr. Jerry Rainey.
Mrs. Rainey worked with the Columbus Ohio Fire Department in the arson investigation group, Raths' Meat Packaging office in Columbus, Ohio and as a nursing home manager in Chicago, Illinois. She also served on the HOA for Lake Emory in Inman, South Carolina. She and her husband loved their pets, Princess and Quinntessa and the world of Ohio State Buckeye sports.
In addition to her husband Jerry, she is also survived by her brother, Richard Fill; brother, Bob Fill and his wife, Jewell and their children, Mary Christine and Robbie Fill; sister, Mary Ann Gertes and her children, Michelle with her companion Tom Richard, and Ron Gertes and family; nephew, Joe Fill and his wife Gwen and their children, Alexandra and Samantha; nephew, Jerry Fill and his wife Julie; nephews, Mike and Scott Brake; great nephew, Paul and his wife Courtney Bahen.
She was predeceased by her parents along with one sister, Elaine Titus and one nephew, Kenny Titus.
A Celebration of her life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to: American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Arlene was a very special lady. She was appreciated greatly for her timeless volunteering work to send out the Lake Emory newsletters as well as birthday cards to neighbors. She was such a people person and always made others feel special. We are so thankful we were able to visit her the Sunday before she passed. She loved her sweet husband Jerry so much. Arlene will be greatly missed by many. Rest In Peace. Lovingly, Madonna (Donna) and Stephen Cromer
Madonna Cromer
Neighbor
