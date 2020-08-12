Arlene was a very special lady. She was appreciated greatly for her timeless volunteering work to send out the Lake Emory newsletters as well as birthday cards to neighbors. She was such a people person and always made others feel special. We are so thankful we were able to visit her the Sunday before she passed. She loved her sweet husband Jerry so much. Arlene will be greatly missed by many. Rest In Peace. Lovingly, Madonna (Donna) and Stephen Cromer

Madonna Cromer

Neighbor