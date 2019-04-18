Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:15 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
INMAN- Arlene Forsythe Williams, 82, of Inman passed away on April 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Douglas and Fannie Griner Forsythe and widow of William "Bill" Williams.
She is survived by two sons Clark Williams and Paul Williams; a daughter Jill Williams Mason; a brother Barry Forsythe; six grandchildren Jonathan, Christopher, Trevor, Brian, Lisa and Joshua; and four great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son Steven Williams and a grandson Randy.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Friday, April 19, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:15am at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Doug Payne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
