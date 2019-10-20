|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Reverend Arlie Merlynn McGarvey, 85, loving husband of 57 years to Nancy Jones McGarvey went home to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Regional Hospice Home.
Born July 20, 1934 Clearfield County, PA., he was a son of the late Ralph Glenn McGarvey and Jean Mae Campbell McGarvey. Following college, Arlie ministered in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia and Raleigh, North Carolina. Arlie was also asked to preach in several countries around the world and he also mentored many young men going into the ministry. After his retirement, he was interim pastor in the southeast.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Pam Grogan and husband Dr. Gary Grogan of Chesnee; son, Jamie McGarvey of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Dylan, Mikayla; two brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 4:45 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Chesnee First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church with Dr. Gary J. Grogan, Dr. David Reese and Rev. Ron Tosto officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Chesnee First Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 211 S. Kentucky Ave. Chesnee, SC 29323.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019