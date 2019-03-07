|
Armando Aguilar "A.J." Hernandez, Jr. of Beauregard, Alabama formerly of Spartanburg, South Carolina was born May 24, 2012 at 3:05 p.m. in Spartanburg, South Carolina and entered into paradise on March 3, 2019 with Jesus answering, "I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43. He was 6 years old.
He attended Providence Baptist Church. He was known as "Pootie". He liked to have nerf gun fights with his brother Jordan, riding his bicycle, inventing things and Alabama Football.... Roll Tide! A.J. was a happy child that touched the lives of all he met.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jason Franklin Atkins, Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Steven Griffin and Kayla Melton; biological mother, Amanda Melton; brother, Jordan Griffin; fur babies, Mia and Bella; maternal grandmother, Barbara Melton; paternal grandparents, Bobby and Leanne Kidd, and Chuck Crisp (PaPa); aunts, Lolo Melton, Sara Crisp; uncles, Jonathan Thomas (Melissa), Jack Crisp, Sam Crisp "NeNe", as well as numerous cousins and other family members.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be held in the Sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019