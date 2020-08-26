1/1
Arnie Junior Endicott
1994 - 2020
CHESNEE, SC- Arnie Junior Endicott, 25, loving husband of Tiffiany Batton Endicott died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born August 28, 1994 in Seneca, SC he was a son of Jim Endicott and the late Cynthia Guran Willis. Arnie was a loving and genuine man who was loved by so many.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are his children, Abigail Wise, Jesslyan Endicott, Jashlie Endicott; step-children, Macy Batton, Caylee Shaffer, Jayson Hunter, Jayden Sims; step-mother, Tina Endicott; sisters, Ashley Endicott, Emily Steiner, Danielle Garroutte; brothers, Justin Endicott, Damion Havanski and Spenser Foster.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Reverend John Burgess officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
