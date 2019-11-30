Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Rev. Arnold Gahagan


1946 - 2019
Rev. Arnold Gahagan Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rev. Arnold Gahagan, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born on December 19, 1946, he was the son of the late Rev. Waymon and Estella Gahagan and the husband of Margie Gahagan. He was the Pastor of Gospel Light Tabernacle. He was retired from Builders Transport and Schyder, previously served as Assistant Pastor of Woodruff FreeWill Baptist Church and sang with Carolina Quartet. He loved the Lord, his church and his family and friends.
Survivors also include, two sons, Dean Gahagan and Scott (Amy) Gahagan; two daughters, Sonia (Jon) Wright and Tonia (Dustin) Williams; a brother, Troy Gahagan; twelve grandchildren, Jessica, JD and Savanna Gahagan, Brittney Austin, Shelby, Corey and Ethan Fortenberry; Isaiah, Cloyie, Tiffney and Nathan Wright and Mathew Stewart; eight great-grandchildren; four nieces and eight nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Troy Gahagan; a sister, Deal Sanders; a daughter in law, Michelle Gahagan.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 pm Sunday at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Solie Griffey Rev. John Paul Cook, Rev. Kenneth Cash and Rev. Phil Raines officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Gospel Light Tabernacle Church, 100 Williams Street Spartanburg, SC.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
