Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
Arnold Robert England


1934 - 2019
Arnold Robert England Obituary
UNION, SC- Mr. Arnold Robert England, age 85, of 140 England Drive, Union, husband of Catherine Kelly England, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 until 6:30 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the S. R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Unity United Methodist Church, 206 Hart St., Union, SC 29379 or Crescent Hospice, 839 Main St., Suite D, Buffalo, SC 29321.
The family will be at the home.
The S. R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
