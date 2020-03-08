Home

Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Graniteville Cemetery
Graniteville, SC
Arthur A. Eubanks Jr.


1965 - 2020
Arthur A. Eubanks Jr. Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Arthur "Arty" Angus Eubanks Jr., 54, of Cowpens, SC, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 6, 1965, in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late Arthur Angus Eubanks Sr. and Lillian Etolia Smith Eubanks.
A graduate of Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, Mr. Eubanks earned a BA Degree at USC Upstate and was an associate with Nestle in Gaffney, SC for many years. He loved woodworking and carpentry, enjoyed studying the Christian Bible and other religions, and was a cross-country and marathon runner.
Survivors include his brother, Scott Eubanks of Spartanburg, SC; niece, Ashley Eubanks of Simpsonville, SC; a large number of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and girlfriend, Shelia Keaton of Cowpens, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Michael P. Flanagan. A committal service will follow at 3:00 PM in Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 156 Milestone Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
