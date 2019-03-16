|
MOORE - Arthur Charles Allen, Jr., 96, husband of Shirley Ridgeway Allen, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Arthur, known as Art throughout his work career, was called Chuck by his family. He was born on September 17, 1922 to the late Arthur Charles Allen, Sr. and Jessie Lee Smith Allen. He graduated Georgia Tech with an Industrial Engineering degree and in 1942 joined the US Navy, volunteering to be a "frogman", and training with Underwater Demolition Team 13 during WWII. Chuck served in the Pacific Theater receiving a Silver Star for bravery in Okinawa. He also served stateside during the Korean conflict. Chuck retired from Union Camp after 30 years of service and also later retired from OSHA with the State of South Carolina. He was an avid golfer and bowler and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, as well as with the Breakfast Optimist Club where he headed up the annual Christmas Tree Fund Raiser for several years.
In addition to his wife of eleven years, Chuck is survived by four sons, Robert Charles Allen (Cindy) of Greer, SC, David W. Griffith, Jr. (Angela) of Aiken, SC, George Gregory Griffith (Nancy) of Mauldin, SC, James Lee Griffith (Sherri) of Boiling Springs, SC; four daughters, Nancy Allen White (Dudley) of Fort Smith, AR, Susan Carol Allen of Hendersonville, NC, Kathy Allen Mason (Ken) of Prosperity, SC, Barbara Allen Norrington (Chip) of Durham, NC; sister, Betty Allen Smith (Joe) of Cumming, GA.
He was blessed with seventeen grandchildren, Anne Elizabeth Nicholson (David), James Grant Revan (Ashton), Eric Charles Norrington (Jesci), Leslie Norrington Smith (Justin), Ryan Charles Allen (Buffy), Dana Allen Smith (Scott), Samuel Chase Mason (Sarah), Clayton Lyles Mason (Olga), Tyler Lee Griffith, Austin Michael Griffith, Alyssa Leanne Griffith, Ryan Cole Pearson, David Welby Griffith, III (Kali), Thomas Stokes Griffith, Owen Sinclair Griffith, Gregory Ethan Griffith (Kaleigh), Joshua Raymond Holcomb (Griffith); and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Chuck was predeceased by his wife of fifty-seven years, Eileen Simpson Allen; brother, Clarence "Al" Kenneth Allen (Cherry) and a grandson, Duane Kevin Mason.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church. A memorial service with military honors will follow at 2:30PM. Inurnment will be in the Trinity United Methodist Church Columbarium.
The family gives their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Agape Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their wonderful care during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice; 516 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Trinity United Methodist Church; 626 Norwood St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019