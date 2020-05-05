|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Arthur Daniel "Danny" Brice, 75, husband of Patricia Smith Brice, entered his Heavenly Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Born October 12, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, Danny was a son of the late Albert Harvey and Ella Mae Tweed Brice. He was a member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist, where he served as an Usher for many years. Danny worked at Firestone Steel after serving his country in the US Navy, and retired from Wabco Transit. He was a Shriner and enjoyed playing golf until his failing health.
In addition to his wife, Trish, Danny is survived by his daughter, Michelle Brice (Derek); granddaughter, Kelsee Scott (James); and his special little buddy great-grandson, who was named after him, Daniel Gage Scott; and sister, Janice Westbrooks.
He was predeceased by his son, Danny Wayne Brice; and brother, Clarence Brice.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Anderson Mill Road Baptist Building fund, 4455 Anderson Mill Road, Moore, SC 29369 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
